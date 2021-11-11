Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Sells C$85,000.00 in Stock

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,579,106.90.

Robert John Briscoe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colabor Group alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Robert John Briscoe sold 20,500 shares of Colabor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$17,425.00.

Shares of TSE:GCL opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97. Colabor Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$88.70 million and a P/E ratio of 24.86.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.