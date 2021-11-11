eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 18,630 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $49,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $52,410.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $90,992.60.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $720.00.

Shares of EMAN opened at $2.54 on Thursday. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eMagin by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eMagin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth $279,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eMagin by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth $180,000. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

