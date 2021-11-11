Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Acquires C$60,177.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Michael William Sutton acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.63 per share, with a total value of C$60,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 711,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,294,801.85.

Michael William Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael William Sutton sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$66,405.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Michael William Sutton sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total transaction of C$3,257.10.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock opened at C$4.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a current ratio of 20.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.93. The company has a market cap of C$843.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.69. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.44 and a 1 year high of C$6.08.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.