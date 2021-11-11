788 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average of $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GH. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

