Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

