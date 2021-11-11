Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
