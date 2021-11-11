Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 97,167.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,762 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Navient by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Navient by 705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Navient by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

