3M (MMM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 on December 12th

3M (NYSE:MMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the conglomerate on Sunday, December 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

3M has raised its dividend by 25.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 3M to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.23. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.