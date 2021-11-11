48,893 Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globalstar by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globalstar by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Globalstar by 359.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,373,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 5,099,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

