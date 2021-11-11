Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

