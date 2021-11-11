Insider Selling: Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Sells 7,537 Shares of Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CMCO opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 752.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 796,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after buying an additional 150,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.