Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 14th.

Get Plato Income Maximiser alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander (Alex) Ihlenfeldt acquired 29,000 shares of Plato Income Maximiser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,381.00 ($26,700.71).

Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.