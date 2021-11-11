Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “
Several other research firms have also issued reports on COOK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
