Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COOK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Traeger has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

