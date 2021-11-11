Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CSSE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of CSSE opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $303.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.08% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.