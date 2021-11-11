Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

