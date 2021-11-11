Zacks: Analysts Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. McAfee posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in McAfee by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in McAfee by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. McAfee’s payout ratio is -135.29%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

