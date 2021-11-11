Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 over the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

