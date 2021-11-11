Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

NASDAQ:FVE opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Five Star Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $225.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

