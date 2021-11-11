Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target at $124.13

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

