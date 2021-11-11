Stan Klimoff Sells 4,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $121,920.00.

GDYN opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after buying an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,525,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after buying an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 365,195 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

