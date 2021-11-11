Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 2,500 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $131,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BIGC stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.13.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

