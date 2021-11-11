Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

TCMD stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $592.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after buying an additional 53,260 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after buying an additional 1,065,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.