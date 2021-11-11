Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $152,138.37 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $152,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $128,307.19.

Shares of CVEO opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $328.89 million, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.