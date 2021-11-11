Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $181,700.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after buying an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after buying an additional 359,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after buying an additional 296,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

