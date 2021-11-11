Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $181,700.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of COHU stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $51.86.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.
