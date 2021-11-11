Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 44,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 654,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

ARBK has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $5,200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $3,200,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

