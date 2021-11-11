Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.50

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 88891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $1,054,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $52,766,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $52,766,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $25,307,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $2,425,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

