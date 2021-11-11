Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,641.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total value of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,396 ($44.37), for a total value of £239,418 ($312,801.15). Insiders have sold a total of 28,230 shares of company stock valued at $93,064,540 in the last quarter.

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,925 ($38.22) on Monday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,586.79 ($33.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,290.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

