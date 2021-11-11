CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Price Down 9.5%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price dropped 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $44.51. Approximately 1,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 92,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.67, a P/E/G ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,725,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 118,385 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,449 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

