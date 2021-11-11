Millennium Management LLC Invests $19.90 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC opened at $180.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.83 and a 200 day moving average of $164.89. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

