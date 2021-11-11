Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Leggett & Platt worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 102.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

