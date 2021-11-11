Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

