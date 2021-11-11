Millennium Management LLC Has $19.41 Million Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,398 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 35,709 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of NuVasive worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,799,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,441,000 after buying an additional 82,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 31.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 823,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.04. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,800.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.