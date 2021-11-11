FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.53). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXSM. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

Shares of AXSM opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

