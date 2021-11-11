Sprott (NYSE:SII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sprott by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

