Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,194 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.50 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

