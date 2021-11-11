Millennium Management LLC Purchases 208,278 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of LKQ worth $18,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in LKQ by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

