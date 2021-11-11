Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) PT Raised to $27.00 at KeyCorp

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,773.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agiliti by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

