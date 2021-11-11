Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Poshmark’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

POSH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.10.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

