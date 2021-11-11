Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $261.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 950,240 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,732,000. Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 519,038 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 388,920 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.