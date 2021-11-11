Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Shares of CGAU opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.45. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.52%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

