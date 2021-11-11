FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.05.

NYSE:ESS opened at $342.79 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $347.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.94.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

