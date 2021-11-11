Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLX. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $577.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 534,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 486,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

