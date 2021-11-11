Wedbush Comments on CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.90). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.08 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $461.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

