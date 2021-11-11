Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $13.55 Million Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 492,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $47,519,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $40,583,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $56,801,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $6,797,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of CLVT opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -138.44, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

