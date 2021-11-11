Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $224,000 in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Container Store Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Container Store Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.33. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

