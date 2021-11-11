Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $240,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $13,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

NYSE RRC opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

