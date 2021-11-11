Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $400,000 Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of ScanSource worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ScanSource by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ScanSource by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ScanSource by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ScanSource stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $889.56 million, a P/E ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 1.53. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $718,267.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261 over the last ninety days. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

