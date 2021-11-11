Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 785.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 327,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after purchasing an additional 209,815 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 687.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 504,593 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $134,000.

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $41.64.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

