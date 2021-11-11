Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,997 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOCO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 over the last 90 days. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

