Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $883.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 66,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

