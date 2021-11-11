Mark A. Frantz Sells 1,000 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $129.19.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 22.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 8.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth about $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 52.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in ASGN by 14.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

